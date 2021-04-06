Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC Makes New $209,000 Investment in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 18,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its position in AbbVie by 1.0% during the third quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 9,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Kalos Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 3,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 67.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

ABBV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on AbbVie from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on AbbVie from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.65.

In related news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 170,113 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $18,475,972.93. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 450,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,981,046.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 19,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total transaction of $2,119,025.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,119,025.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 198,067 shares of company stock worth $21,511,667. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

ABBV traded down $0.30 on Tuesday, hitting $105.84. 26,579 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,524,090. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.44, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.81. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.03 and a 12 month high of $113.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $106.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.82.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $13.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 439.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.21 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 58.17%.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.