Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC Invests $467,000 in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 2,577 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $467,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DIS. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth about $980,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $980,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $182,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth approximately $462,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 3,898 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. 62.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DIS traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $189.32. 90,918 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,740,521. The company has a market cap of $343.67 billion, a PE ratio of -118.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $94.52 and a twelve month high of $203.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.65.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $16.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 4,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $716,047.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 156,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,158,232. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 120,946 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total value of $24,288,375.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,227,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,482,652.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,367,269 shares of company stock valued at $251,173,842. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on DIS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.77.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

