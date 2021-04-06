Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC Buys New Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 13,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $900,000. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 1.0% of Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $2,149,000. Harvest Volatility Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,897,000. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Patron Partners Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $458,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 181,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,528,000 after acquiring an additional 21,058 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $74.14. 7,317,610 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.10 and a 200-day moving average of $67.62.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.