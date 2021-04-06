Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 6,184 ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS)

Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in ServisFirst Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new position in ServisFirst Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth about $125,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $187,000. Finally, BBR Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SFBS traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 164 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,732. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.00 and a 1 year high of $64.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.74 and a 200-day moving average of $43.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 20.86 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.13. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 38.46% and a return on equity of 17.79%. The firm had revenue of $100.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.08 million. On average, analysts expect that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.20%.

In related news, Director J. Richard Cashio sold 82,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total transaction of $4,681,380.00. Company insiders own 10.47% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut ServisFirst Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd.

About ServisFirst Bancshares

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It offers demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial lending products, such as seasonal loans, bridge loans, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

