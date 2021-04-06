Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC Acquires New Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 81,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,595,000. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up about 3.9% of Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Motco purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000.

Shares of SPLG traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.83. 86,812 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,179,946. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.23. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $30.15 and a 1 year high of $47.83.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

