Fintel Plc (LON:FNTL) Announces GBX 2.85 Dividend

Fintel Plc (LON:FNTL) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.85 ($0.04) per share on Friday, May 7th. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON FNTL opened at GBX 216 ($2.82) on Tuesday. Fintel has a 1 year low of GBX 193.50 ($2.53) and a 1 year high of GBX 229 ($2.99).

In other news, insider Imogen Joss purchased 36,000 shares of Fintel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 212 ($2.77) per share, with a total value of £76,320 ($99,712.57).

