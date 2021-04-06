Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Shares Acquired by National Pension Service

National Pension Service raised its stake in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) by 48.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,923 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Hudson Value Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the fourth quarter worth $2,747,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 338.5% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 117,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,578,000 after acquiring an additional 90,404 shares during the last quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. raised its position in Fidelity National Financial by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. now owns 3,512,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,302,000 after purchasing an additional 416,827 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $282,000. 76.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

In related news, CEO Raymond R. Quirk sold 116,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.36, for a total transaction of $4,578,355.20. Also, President Michael Joseph Nolan sold 76,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.89, for a total transaction of $3,108,212.46. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 346,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,169,407.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FNF shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.80.

Shares of Fidelity National Financial stock opened at $41.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.02 and a 200 day moving average of $37.01. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.46 and a 12 month high of $42.64.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.69. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.48%.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

Featured Story: How does quantitative easing work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.