Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 1,757 Shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) by 40.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,616 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 1,757 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $82,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TPR. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Tapestry by 86.8% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,291 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Tapestry in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Tapestry in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Tapestry in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Tapestry in the fourth quarter valued at $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Todd Kahn sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total transaction of $801,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,270,787.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ivan Menezes sold 5,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.04, for a total value of $234,051.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,595,880.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,602 shares of company stock valued at $1,042,053. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tapestry stock opened at $42.69 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.94. The company has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.33. Tapestry, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.51 and a 52-week high of $46.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Tapestry had a positive return on equity of 11.91% and a negative net margin of 9.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Tapestry, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Tapestry from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Tapestry from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on Tapestry from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Tapestry from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Tapestry from $23.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.20.

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade, Stuart Weitzman, and Corporate. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

