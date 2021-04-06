Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 159 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 14.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 966 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 159 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Intrua Financial LLC boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 2.4% in the third quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 3,827 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,410 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors boosted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 29,291 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,491,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 3.7% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,227 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,291 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. 85.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 1,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.95, for a total transaction of $138,936.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,981,602.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 5,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.47, for a total transaction of $671,499.78. 1.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DGX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $151.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $137.00 price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.94.

Shares of DGX stock opened at $130.13 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1 year low of $74.59 and a 1 year high of $134.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $122.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.09, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.07.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The medical research company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.20. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 10.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to reacquire up to 6.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. This is a positive change from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is currently 34.15%.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

