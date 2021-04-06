Federated Hermes Inc. Reduces Holdings in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 69.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,732 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Maxim Integrated Products were worth $66,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,653,203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,919,554,000 after buying an additional 754,969 shares in the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Maxim Integrated Products in the 3rd quarter valued at $479,558,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 216.6% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,225,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $197,263,000 after buying an additional 1,522,390 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. grew its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 1,951,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $172,978,000 after buying an additional 653,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 2,206.5% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,737,416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $154,022,000 after buying an additional 1,662,088 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Maxim Integrated Products alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on MXIM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays upped their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $74.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $73.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.86.

MXIM stock opened at $97.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 5.28 and a quick ratio of 4.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $91.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.31. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.00 and a 1 year high of $98.44.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.05. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 39.85% and a net margin of 30.03%. The company had revenue of $628.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $605.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. Maxim Integrated Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Jon Imperato sold 1,251 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.74, for a total value of $122,272.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total value of $1,314,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,908 shares of company stock worth $1,588,463. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Maxim Integrated Products Company Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

Read More: Why is insider trading harmful?

Receive News & Ratings for Maxim Integrated Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxim Integrated Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.