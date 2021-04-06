Federated Hermes Inc. Reduces Holdings in Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM)

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) by 59.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,253 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 4,679 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Dime Community Bancshares were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 2.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 64,663 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 67.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,638 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 3,083 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Dime Community Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 34,166 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 4,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 14.8% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 39,519 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 5,088 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Basswood Capital Management, L bought 45,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.89 per share, with a total value of $1,212,335.65. Also, Director Basswood Partners, L.L.C. bought 13,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.02 per share, for a total transaction of $354,799.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 68,723 shares of company stock valued at $1,847,252. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DCOM opened at $30.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $16.51 and a one year high of $33.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.22.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $48.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.00 million. Dime Community Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 17.14%. On average, analysts predict that Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This is a boost from Dime Community Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Dime Community Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.89%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DCOM. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dime Community Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. TheStreet raised Dime Community Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Dime Community Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides commercial banking and financial services in New York. It offers deposit products, such as savings, money market, and interest bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

