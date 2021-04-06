Federated Hermes Inc. Invests $60,000 in James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR)

Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 1,221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JRVR. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of James River Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,086,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of James River Group by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,498,768 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $221,114,000 after acquiring an additional 119,821 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of James River Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,149,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of James River Group by 169,900.0% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 85,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,178,000 after acquiring an additional 84,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of James River Group by 61.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 121,672 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,348,000 after buying an additional 46,245 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of James River Group stock opened at $46.88 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.82. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.89 and a beta of 0.48. James River Group Holdings, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $28.03 and a 12-month high of $57.41.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The insurance provider reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.45). James River Group had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 9.43%. Analysts predict that James River Group Holdings, Ltd. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. James River Group’s payout ratio is currently 85.71%.

JRVR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of James River Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Compass Point lifted their target price on shares of James River Group from $56.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.20.

James River Group Company Profile

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, and Casualty Reinsurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

