Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Receives $46.44 Average PT from Brokerages

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.89.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Fastenal from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday.

Get Fastenal alerts:

In other news, Director Michael J. Ancius purchased 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.42 per share, for a total transaction of $29,052.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephen L. Eastman purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.63 per share, with a total value of $44,630.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 6,950 shares of company stock valued at $327,042. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Fastenal by 388.6% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FAST opened at $51.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.38. Fastenal has a 1 year low of $31.13 and a 1 year high of $51.89. The company has a market cap of $29.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.23, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.21.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 15.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. This is an increase from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 2nd. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.16%.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Featured Article: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.