FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) Shares Gap Up to $88.22

FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $88.22, but opened at $90.99. FARO Technologies shares last traded at $90.18, with a volume of 37 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FARO. Zacks Investment Research lowered FARO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. TheStreet raised FARO Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of FARO Technologies in a research report on Sunday, February 21st. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on FARO Technologies from $70.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.00.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $89.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.58 and a beta of 1.41.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.20. FARO Technologies had a negative return on equity of 1.58% and a negative net margin of 24.28%. The company had revenue of $92.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.45 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FARO Technologies, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FARO Technologies by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 84,447 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of FARO Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $15,865,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of FARO Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $365,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of FARO Technologies by 249.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,616 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,799,000 after purchasing an additional 28,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of FARO Technologies by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,322 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,260,000 after purchasing an additional 14,818 shares in the last quarter. 95.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO)

FARO Technologies, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing and support of three-dimensional (3D) measurement, imaging, and realization systems. It operates through the following segments: 3D Manufacturing, Construction BIM, and Emerging Verticals. The 3D Manufacturing segment provides solutions for manual & automated measurement and inspection in an industrial or manufacturing environment.

