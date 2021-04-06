Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Rating Reiterated by Evercore ISI

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by stock analysts at Evercore ISI in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a $370.00 target price on the social networking company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 19.95% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on FB. Moffett Nathanson increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $285.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $355.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $327.15.

Get Facebook alerts:

FB traded down $0.45 on Tuesday, hitting $308.46. 490,173 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,850,580. Facebook has a 12 month low of $158.51 and a 12 month high of $310.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $274.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $270.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $878.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.13, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The business had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.56 earnings per share. Facebook’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Facebook will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.61, for a total value of $11,259,547.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,707 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.47, for a total value of $729,455.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,147 shares in the company, valued at $848,022.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,404,844 shares of company stock worth $378,865,093. 14.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, ADE LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Featured Story: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.