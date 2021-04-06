Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Rating Reiterated by Evercore ISI

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by stock analysts at Evercore ISI in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a $370.00 target price on the social networking company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 19.95% from the company’s current price.
A number of other research firms have also recently commented on FB. Moffett Nathanson increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $285.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $355.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $327.15.
FB traded down $0.45 on Tuesday, hitting $308.46. 490,173 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,850,580. Facebook has a 12 month low of $158.51 and a 12 month high of $310.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $274.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $270.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $878.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.13, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.
In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.61, for a total value of $11,259,547.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,707 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.47, for a total value of $729,455.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,147 shares in the company, valued at $848,022.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,404,844 shares of company stock worth $378,865,093. 14.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, ADE LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.
About Facebook
Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.
