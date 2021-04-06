ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Takes Position in Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 198,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned about 0.20% of Teekay at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. XTX Markets LLC bought a new position in Teekay during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Teekay by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,538 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 25,021 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Teekay by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 441,509 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 57,689 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Teekay by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 891,184 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after purchasing an additional 146,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Teekay by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,382,670 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,123,000 after purchasing an additional 255,398 shares during the last quarter. 11.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TK opened at $3.21 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $324.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Teekay Co. has a one year low of $1.70 and a one year high of $4.88.

Teekay (NYSE:TK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The shipping company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.06). Teekay had a positive return on equity of 4.38% and a negative net margin of 2.59%. The firm had revenue of $297.86 million during the quarter.

Teekay Corporation provides oil and gas transportation services worldwide. It operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, floating production storage and offloading units, liquefied gas carriers, and conventional tankers. As of December 31, 2019, its fleet consisted of 154 vessels, which included chartered-in vessels.

