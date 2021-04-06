ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Sells 23,890 Shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lessened its holdings in shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) by 77.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,049 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 23,890 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its stake in Globus Medical by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 11,270 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,043 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 9,890 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,796 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,100 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GMED shares. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.75.

NYSE GMED opened at $62.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of 68.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.02. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.63 and a 52 week high of $68.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.83.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The medical device company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $233.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.25 million. Globus Medical had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 9.85%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Globus Medical

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Its offers spine products, such as consists of traditional fusion implants, such as pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies, such as dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products, comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

