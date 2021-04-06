ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Purchases 490 Shares of Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,481 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Agora were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Discovery Value Fund grew its stake in shares of Agora by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Discovery Value Fund now owns 1,444,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,133,000 after acquiring an additional 17,700 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Agora in the 4th quarter worth about $48,003,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Agora in the 4th quarter worth about $48,894,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Agora in the 4th quarter worth about $639,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agora in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on API. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Agora in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. China Renaissance Securities began coverage on shares of Agora in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of Agora in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agora from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.33.

NASDAQ API opened at $51.45 on Tuesday. Agora, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.60 and a 52 week high of $114.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.75.

Agora (NASDAQ:API) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.06. Agora had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 0.28%. The firm had revenue of $33.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.70 million. The firm’s revenue was up 74.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Agora, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Agora

Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. The company's enterprise-grade products include Real-Time Video, Real-Time Voice, Live Interactive Video and Audio Streaming, Real-Time Messaging, Real-Time Recording, Real-Time Streaming Acceleration, and various use case products that serves as building blocks for developers to embed the respective functions in applications.

