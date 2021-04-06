ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Lowers Position in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP decreased its position in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) by 84.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 61,136 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in ABM Industries were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ABM. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ABM Industries in the third quarter valued at about $67,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in ABM Industries by 1.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 74,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,729,000 after buying an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in ABM Industries by 38.2% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 44,212 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,620,000 after buying an additional 12,221 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in ABM Industries by 13.3% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 33,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,230,000 after buying an additional 3,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in ABM Industries by 38.9% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 66,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,430,000 after buying an additional 18,559 shares in the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ABM opened at $51.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of -2,594.70 and a beta of 1.25. ABM Industries Incorporated has a 1-year low of $23.65 and a 1-year high of $55.48.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. ABM Industries had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The company’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.28%.

A number of research firms recently commented on ABM. TheStreet raised shares of ABM Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. CL King lifted their target price on shares of ABM Industries from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.50.

About ABM Industries

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

