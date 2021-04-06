ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Invests $403,000 in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,949 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,663,039 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $373,374,000 after purchasing an additional 71,988 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 60.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 692,548 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,591,000 after purchasing an additional 260,422 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 219,768 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,401,000 after purchasing an additional 8,252 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 0.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 196,609 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,005,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 114,610 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,682,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.94% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on IBP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $106.00 to $132.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Installed Building Products in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.00.

Shares of NYSE IBP opened at $117.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.27 and a beta of 1.86. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.46 and a 52-week high of $130.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $114.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.36.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 44.72%. Analysts forecast that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.47%.

Installed Building Products Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

