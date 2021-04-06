ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Has $451,000 Position in Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lessened its stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) by 62.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,588 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Duck Creek Technologies were worth $451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DCT. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Duck Creek Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,006,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Duck Creek Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $902,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Duck Creek Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,648,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Duck Creek Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,258,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,626,000. Institutional investors own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

In other Duck Creek Technologies news, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 75,000 shares of Duck Creek Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.78, for a total transaction of $4,108,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 675,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,993,153.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 25,000 shares of Duck Creek Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.13, for a total value of $1,128,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 551,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,875,881.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,627,318 shares of company stock valued at $298,183,991. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Duck Creek Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.50.

Shares of DCT stock opened at $44.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.95 billion and a P/E ratio of -405.45. Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $35.10 and a one year high of $59.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.53.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $58.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.80 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duck Creek Technologies Profile

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

