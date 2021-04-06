EXFO (EXFO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

EXFO (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

EXFO (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 11th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $71.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.25 million. EXFO had a negative net margin of 2.25% and a negative return on equity of 1.55%. On average, analysts expect EXFO to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

EXFO stock opened at $4.44 on Tuesday. EXFO has a fifty-two week low of $2.12 and a fifty-two week high of $4.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $254.53 million, a P/E ratio of -40.36 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.48.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut EXFO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on EXFO from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. TD Securities boosted their target price on EXFO from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised EXFO from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.89.

EXFO Company Profile

EXFO Inc provides test, monitoring, and analytics solutions for fixed and mobile network operators, web-scale companies, and optical component and network equipment manufacturers in the communications industry. It offers field network testing products, such as copper/DSL testing, dispersion analysis, fiber inspection, light sources, live fiber detection, network protocol testing, optical fiber multimeter, optical loss testing, OTDR and iOLM, power meters, spectral testing, test function virtualization, test reporting and automation, and variable attenuators products, as well as modular test platforms.

