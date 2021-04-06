Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Shares Purchased by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,330,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 67,993 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $26,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 182.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,193,000 after purchasing an additional 113,733 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,825 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 12,335 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 171,373 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,978,000 after purchasing an additional 18,156 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 382,857 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,361,000 after purchasing an additional 10,551 shares during the period. 81.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Christopher J. Senner sold 30,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $750,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 45,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.57, for a total value of $970,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 495,317 shares of company stock valued at $11,214,343. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Exelixis from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. TheStreet upgraded Exelixis from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Exelixis in a report on Friday, January 15th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Exelixis from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Exelixis in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.67.

EXEL stock opened at $23.48 on Tuesday. Exelixis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.76 and a 52-week high of $27.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.95. The company has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of 48.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.21.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $270.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.44 million. Exelixis had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 15.88%. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Exelixis

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

