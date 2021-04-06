Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) Price Target Raised to C$46.00 at TD Securities

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) had its price objective boosted by TD Securities from C$43.00 to C$46.00 in a report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on EIF. ATB Capital increased their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$46.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$37.50 to C$39.50 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Exchange Income to C$44.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Cormark increased their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$41.00 to C$48.50 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$44.22.

Get Exchange Income alerts:

Shares of Exchange Income stock opened at C$41.08 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 52.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 177.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$40.01 and a 200 day moving average price of C$36.58. Exchange Income has a 52 week low of C$17.14 and a 52 week high of C$41.95.

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported C$0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C$0.31. The company had revenue of C$301.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$281.02 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Exchange Income will post 2.9800001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.55%. Exchange Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 292.31%.

In other news, Senior Officer Adam Terwin sold 4,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.05, for a total transaction of C$201,145.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$301,224.90.

Exchange Income Company Profile

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

Featured Article: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Exchange Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exchange Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.