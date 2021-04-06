Evercore ISI Initiates Coverage on Snap (NYSE:SNAP)

Stock analysts at Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Snap (NYSE:SNAP) in a report released on Tuesday, FinViz reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 25.67% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Snap from $34.50 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Snap from $40.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Snap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $39.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Snap from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Snap from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.29.

Snap stock opened at $54.11 on Tuesday. Snap has a 52 week low of $11.32 and a 52 week high of $73.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.00. The company has a quick ratio of 5.43, a current ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $81.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.15 and a beta of 1.29.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $911.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $847.44 million. Snap had a negative net margin of 49.74% and a negative return on equity of 48.53%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Snap will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

In other Snap news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 85,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.54, for a total value of $5,004,291.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 80,661,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,721,951,489.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 7,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total transaction of $379,005.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 250,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,659,606.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 262,663 shares of company stock valued at $14,993,745 over the last three months.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SNAP. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap during the fourth quarter valued at about $976,895,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap during the fourth quarter valued at about $262,462,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Snap by 262.3% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,059,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,244,000 after acquiring an additional 2,938,866 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank bought a new position in shares of Snap during the fourth quarter valued at about $115,673,000. Finally, Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap during the fourth quarter valued at about $81,224,000. 47.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Snap

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Spectacles, an eyewear product that connects with Snapchat and captures video from a human perspective; and advertising products, including AR and Snap ads.

