Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) Shares Sold by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co lessened its stake in shares of Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) by 42.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,423 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,046 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Everbridge were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Everbridge by 83.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 183 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,056 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 3,699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,904 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,775,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms have commented on EVBG. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Everbridge from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Everbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.08.

NASDAQ EVBG opened at $126.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 2.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.00. Everbridge, Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.40 and a twelve month high of $178.98. The stock has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of -52.98 and a beta of 0.75.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 32.43% and a negative return on equity of 18.82%. The business had revenue of $75.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.48 million. Research analysts forecast that Everbridge, Inc. will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 5,964 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.46, for a total value of $956,983.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 630 shares in the company, valued at $101,089.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Elliot J. Mark sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.48, for a total transaction of $140,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,026 shares of company stock valued at $3,701,145. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Everbridge Company Profile

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

