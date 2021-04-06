Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) Shares Purchased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 160,943 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,597 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Everbridge were worth $23,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EVBG. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Everbridge during the fourth quarter valued at about $97,873,000. KAMES CAPITAL plc increased its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 479,364 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,478,000 after acquiring an additional 139,665 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP increased its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 13.1% during the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 1,072,121 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,798,000 after acquiring an additional 124,522 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 417,582 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,249,000 after acquiring an additional 110,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sylebra Capital Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 4.9% during the third quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 1,580,919 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $198,769,000 after acquiring an additional 73,644 shares in the last quarter.

Get Everbridge alerts:

In related news, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 14,032 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.60, for a total value of $1,860,643.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,735,007.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Elliot J. Mark sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.48, for a total value of $140,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,026 shares of company stock worth $3,701,145 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVBG opened at $126.62 on Tuesday. Everbridge, Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.40 and a 1 year high of $178.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.98 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $138.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.00.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 18.82% and a negative net margin of 32.43%. The firm had revenue of $75.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.48 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Everbridge, Inc. will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EVBG shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Everbridge in a report on Monday, March 29th. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Everbridge from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Everbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.08.

Everbridge Profile

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

See Also: What is the Current Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVBG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG).

Receive News & Ratings for Everbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.