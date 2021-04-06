Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 170,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 17,147 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.33% of Euronet Worldwide worth $24,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,571,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $372,632,000 after buying an additional 362,467 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 799,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $115,906,000 after buying an additional 60,793 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 97.6% during the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 742,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,618,000 after purchasing an additional 366,657 shares during the last quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 621,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,085,000 after purchasing an additional 25,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 344,119 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,870,000 after purchasing an additional 3,661 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EEFT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $152.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Euronet Worldwide from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist boosted their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $195.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Euronet Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $161.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.55.

EEFT stock opened at $139.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of 263.80 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $149.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.25. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a one year low of $75.64 and a one year high of $167.71.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $706.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.94 million. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 1.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of electronic payment and transaction processing solutions for financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Fund Transfer (EFT) Processing; Epay; Money Transfer; and Corporate Services, Eliminations, and Other.

