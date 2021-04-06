Eurobank Ergasias Services and (OTCMKTS:EGFEY) Shares Up 3.5%

Eurobank Ergasias Services and Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:EGFEY) shot up 3.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.42 and last traded at $0.41. 93,976 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 115,056 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.40.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Eurobank Ergasias Services and in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Eurobank Ergasias Services and from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.29.

Eurobank Ergasias Services and Holdings SA provides retail, corporate and private banking, asset management, treasury, capital markets, and other services primarily in Greece, and Central and Southeastern Europe.. The company's Retail segment offers customer current accounts, savings, deposits and investment savings products, credit and debit cards, consumer loans, small business banking services, and mortgages.

