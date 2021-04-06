EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Shares Purchased by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 51.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 530,694 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 180,734 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.95% of EPAM Systems worth $190,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in EPAM Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in EPAM Systems by 66.2% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 113 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in EPAM Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in EPAM Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in EPAM Systems by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 120 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 91.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other EPAM Systems news, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 1,250 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.05, for a total value of $433,812.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,187,456.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 2,600 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.86, for a total value of $938,236.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 8,804 shares in the company, valued at $3,177,011.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,871 shares of company stock worth $3,957,835 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. VTB Capital raised EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on EPAM Systems from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on EPAM Systems from $404.00 to $442.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on EPAM Systems from $377.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on EPAM Systems from $415.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. EPAM Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $363.31.

NYSE:EPAM opened at $409.31 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $376.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $349.09. The company has a market capitalization of $22.99 billion, a PE ratio of 75.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $167.40 and a 52-week high of $410.82.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The information technology services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.37. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 12.31%. The firm had revenue of $723.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $702.22 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

