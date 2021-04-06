Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) Shares Sold by Front Barnett Associates LLC

Front Barnett Associates LLC lowered its position in shares of Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Front Barnett Associates LLC’s holdings in Envestnet were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Envestnet during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Envestnet during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Envestnet during the fourth quarter worth about $110,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Envestnet by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Envestnet during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000.

Get Envestnet alerts:

Shares of ENV stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.87. 1,139 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 609,628. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.03. Envestnet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.76 and a 1-year high of $92.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of -572.15 and a beta of 1.51.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. Envestnet had a negative net margin of 0.69% and a positive return on equity of 10.44%. The company had revenue of $263.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.17 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Envestnet, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ENV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist initiated coverage on Envestnet in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Envestnet from $96.00 to $79.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Envestnet from $105.00 to $91.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Envestnet in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Envestnet in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.20.

Envestnet Profile

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Welth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

Recommended Story: How dollar cost averaging works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV).

Receive News & Ratings for Envestnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envestnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.