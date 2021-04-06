Engineers Gate Manager LP Sells 270,746 Shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Engineers Gate Manager LP reduced its position in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) by 91.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 270,746 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of United States Steel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in United States Steel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in United States Steel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in United States Steel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in United States Steel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 60.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE X opened at $24.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.30. The company has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 2.39. United States Steel Co. has a one year low of $6.15 and a one year high of $27.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.60.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. United States Steel had a negative return on equity of 18.78% and a negative net margin of 16.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.64) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that United States Steel Co. will post -5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

In related news, VP James E. Bruno sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $750,000.00. Also, SVP Scott D. Buckiso sold 9,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $210,404.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 124,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,856,531. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 64,148 shares of company stock valued at $1,489,654. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

X has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of United States Steel from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of United States Steel from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of United States Steel from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

