Engineers Gate Manager LP Sells 2,612 Shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Engineers Gate Manager LP cut its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) by 43.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,344 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,612 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 61.2% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America during the 4th quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the 3rd quarter worth $173,000. 94.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RGA stock opened at $126.79 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 1.16. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $66.99 and a fifty-two week high of $134.21.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 5.43% and a net margin of 3.64%. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.97%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RGA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group cut Reinsurance Group of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.56.

About Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

