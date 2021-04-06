Engineers Gate Manager LP Raises Stock Position in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 197 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Ambarella were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 4,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Ambarella by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 14,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its position in Ambarella by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 4,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Ambarella by 321.7% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Ambarella by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 75,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,933,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. 72.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMBA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ambarella from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Ambarella from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Sunday, March 7th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Ambarella from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Ambarella from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.21.

In other Ambarella news, VP Yun-Lung Chen sold 8,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.13, for a total value of $929,445.57. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 48,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,408,590.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 41,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $4,685,856.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 81,461 shares of company stock worth $9,124,710 over the last three months. 5.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Ambarella stock opened at $105.26 on Tuesday. Ambarella, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.69 and a 52-week high of $137.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $111.37 and a 200 day moving average of $87.18. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.81 and a beta of 1.49.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $62.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.67 million. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 27.64% and a negative return on equity of 12.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Ambarella, Inc. will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

