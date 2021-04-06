Engineers Gate Manager LP Purchases New Shares in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 15,310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Huntsman by 101.6% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 643,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,171,000 after acquiring an additional 324,194 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in Huntsman by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 891,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,414,000 after acquiring an additional 181,321 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Huntsman by 2.6% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 76,365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,964 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in Huntsman during the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Huntsman by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 501,908 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,618,000 after acquiring an additional 18,409 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HUN. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Huntsman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Huntsman from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Huntsman from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Huntsman from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Huntsman presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.39.

HUN stock opened at $29.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.56, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.17. Huntsman Co. has a one year low of $13.40 and a one year high of $29.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Huntsman had a net margin of 16.55% and a return on equity of 5.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Huntsman Co. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.1625 per share. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Huntsman’s payout ratio is 42.48%.

About Huntsman

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Performance Products segment manufactures amines and maleic anhydrides, including ethylene oxide, propylene oxide, glycols, ethylene dichloride, caustic soda, ammonia, hydrogen, methylamines, and acrylonitrile.

