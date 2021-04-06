Engineers Gate Manager LP Makes New $418,000 Investment in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)

Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 5,274 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $418,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 60.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical in the 4th quarter worth about $177,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical in the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. Maryland Capital Management bought a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical in the 4th quarter worth about $241,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical in the 4th quarter worth about $245,000. Institutional investors own 85.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ STAA opened at $106.58 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $101.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.67. The company has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 560.98 and a beta of 1.09. STAAR Surgical has a 52-week low of $30.00 and a 52-week high of $128.23.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $46.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.40 million. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 8.99%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that STAAR Surgical will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

STAA has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Benchmark lowered shares of STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of STAAR Surgical from $84.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. STAAR Surgical has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.00.

In related news, insider Samuel J. Gesten sold 1,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.37, for a total value of $99,453.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,103,723.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. sold 347,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.33, for a total transaction of $35,508,510.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,047,485 shares of company stock worth $111,344,039. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

STAAR Surgical Company Profile

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

