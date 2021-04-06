Engineers Gate Manager LP Buys New Shares in Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC)

Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 22,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Harsco by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,007,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $215,896,000 after purchasing an additional 649,536 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Harsco by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,964,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,322,000 after purchasing an additional 15,150 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Harsco by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 842,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,151,000 after purchasing an additional 25,920 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Harsco by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 521,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,382,000 after purchasing an additional 80,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Harsco by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 317,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,707,000 after purchasing an additional 76,261 shares during the last quarter. 90.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Russell C. Hochman sold 12,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $257,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $832,167. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.75.

Shares of Harsco stock opened at $17.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 73.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 2.43. Harsco Co. has a 12-month low of $5.89 and a 12-month high of $22.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.89.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Harsco had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 4.41%. The firm had revenue of $508.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $513.59 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Harsco Co. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.

