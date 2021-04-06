Enel Américas (NYSE:ENIA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Enel Américas S.A. (NYSE:ENIA) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 104,120 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 1,492,098 shares.The stock last traded at $8.38 and had previously closed at $8.39.

The stock has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.07 and a 200 day moving average of $7.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st were issued a $0.043 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 21st.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Enel Américas by 221.1% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,118 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Enel Américas during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Enel Américas during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enel Américas in the third quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enel Américas in the third quarter valued at about $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

About Enel Américas (NYSE:ENIA)

Enel AmÃ©ricas SA, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity utility company in Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, and Peru. The company generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using hydroelectric and thermal energy sources. As of December 31, 2019, it had 11,267 megawatts of installed generation capacity and 24.7 million distribution customers.

