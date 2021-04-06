Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $1.50 Million Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 5,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,498,000. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF comprises 1.0% of Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prosperity Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,951,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 66.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,212 shares in the last quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 88,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,571,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,671,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,208,000.

VBK traded up $0.71 on Tuesday, reaching $281.49. 1,234 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 274,399. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $280.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $258.98. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $145.07 and a 52-week high of $304.93.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

