Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $566,000 in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $566,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PEP. Brick & Kyle Associates boosted its position in PepsiCo by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 24,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,444,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 2,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in PepsiCo by 65.5% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 4,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,876,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,368,847,000 after acquiring an additional 66,493 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PEP. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays raised PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.40.

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded down $0.18 on Tuesday, reaching $142.98. 21,791 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,764,498. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $134.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $125.29 and a fifty-two week high of $148.77.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $22.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $1.0225 per share. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 73.96%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

