Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $478,000 in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,544 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $478,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMAT. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $1,096,543,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 65.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,966,445 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,377,905,000 after purchasing an additional 6,325,128 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 12,486.5% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,892,762 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $163,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877,724 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Applied Materials by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,003,934 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $518,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $146,573,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AMAT shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Mizuho lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $96.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $80.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.12.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT traded up $1.79 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $144.84. The stock had a trading volume of 189,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,426,406. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $119.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.44. The stock has a market cap of $132.91 billion, a PE ratio of 36.49, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.64 and a 1-year high of $146.00.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 21.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 21.10%.

In other Applied Materials news, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.95, for a total transaction of $1,979,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

