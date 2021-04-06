Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $3,651,000. Amazon.com comprises about 2.3% of Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Oak Grove Capital LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 38.9% in the third quarter. Oak Grove Capital LLC now owns 357 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 81.3% in the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,123 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,685,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 6.3% in the third quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 67 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at $337,000. Finally, United Bank increased its stake in Amazon.com by 11.0% in the third quarter. United Bank now owns 1,150 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,621,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $5,200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Pivotal Research upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,500.00 to $4,650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,929.19.

In other news, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total transaction of $1,131,639.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,603,446.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total transaction of $3,319,779.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,730,441.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,242.94 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,930.02 and a 12 month high of $3,552.25. The company has a market cap of $1.63 trillion, a PE ratio of 94.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,114.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3,171.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.05 by $7.04. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The business had revenue of $125.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

