Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,920 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $639,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 78.6% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 8,647 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after buying an additional 3,805 shares in the last quarter. United Bank grew its holdings in Visa by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 8,632 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 82,941 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $16,586,000 after purchasing an additional 4,017 shares during the period. Two Creeks Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Creeks Capital Management LP now owns 713,083 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $142,595,000 after purchasing an additional 85,703 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Fund Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 14,057,890 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,811,156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,842,505 shares during the period. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of V traded down $2.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $216.93. The company had a trading volume of 30,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,173,223. The company has a market capitalization of $423.52 billion, a PE ratio of 44.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $158.25 and a one year high of $228.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $214.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $207.06.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. Analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.40%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Visa from $233.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Visa from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Visa in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $232.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $226.42.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total transaction of $1,912,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,669,455.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,350,530.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 11,193 shares in the company, valued at $2,350,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 93,093 shares of company stock worth $20,418,578. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

