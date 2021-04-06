Enbridge’s (ENB) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$52.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.36% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Enbridge to C$52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. CSFB raised their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$51.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Enbridge to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$52.07.

ENB traded down C$0.01 on Tuesday, reaching C$46.28. The company had a trading volume of 325,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,469,201. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.33. Enbridge has a 1 year low of C$35.80 and a 1 year high of C$46.96. The stock has a market capitalization of C$93.74 billion and a PE ratio of 31.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$45.03 and a 200-day moving average price of C$41.91.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported C$0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.60 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$10.01 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Enbridge will post 3.0200001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

