Electroneum (ETN) Market Capitalization Hits $579.82 Million

Electroneum (CURRENCY:ETN) traded 19.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 5th. One Electroneum coin can currently be purchased for $0.0325 or 0.00000055 BTC on major exchanges. Electroneum has a market capitalization of $579.82 million and approximately $5.19 million worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Electroneum has traded 9.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 87.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 51% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Electroneum

Electroneum (CRYPTO:ETN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 30th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,852,272,834 coins. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Electroneum’s official message board is electroneum.com/blog.

Electroneum Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

