Education Ecosystem 1-Day Volume Tops $44,630.00 (LEDU)

Education Ecosystem (CURRENCY:LEDU) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. Over the last week, Education Ecosystem has traded up 29.7% against the US dollar. Education Ecosystem has a total market cap of $2.95 million and approximately $44,630.00 worth of Education Ecosystem was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Education Ecosystem coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0125 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Education Ecosystem Coin Profile

Education Ecosystem is a coin. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2018. Education Ecosystem’s total supply is 362,983,094 coins and its circulating supply is 236,710,413 coins. Education Ecosystem’s official Twitter account is @liveedutv and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Education Ecosystem is medium.com/liveedu-ico . Education Ecosystem’s official website is ledu.education-ecosystem.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Education Ecosystem is a decentralized ecosystem for learning about new technologies and trying them out hands-on using free practical projects. They are like GitHub on video and are building the world's biggest learning ecosystem for developers, starting with the six topics: artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, game development, data science, cryptocurrencies, and programming. Ecosystem participants including viewers, project creators, site moderators, and API developers are rewarded with LEDU tokens for positive activities in the ecosystem. Education Token (LEDU) is an ERC20 token that lives on the Ethereum blockchain. It is used to power the Education Ecosystem and is a key component of their plan to disrupt the $306 billion professional development industry using the blockchain. Education tokens are used as payment for all financial transactions in the internal ecosystem, as well as rewards for project creators, learners, site moderators, and API ecosystem developers. “

