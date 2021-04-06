Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Shares Purchased by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 203.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,401 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $1,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Edison International during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Edison International during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in Edison International during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Edison International during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Edison International during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EIX. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Edison International from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Edison International from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Edison International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Edison International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.91.

Shares of NYSE:EIX opened at $59.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $22.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.41, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Edison International has a fifty-two week low of $48.47 and a fifty-two week high of $66.68.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 3.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.6625 per share. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.38%.

About Edison International

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. It supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

