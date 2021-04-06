Ebang International Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:EBON)

Ebang International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EBON) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors purchased 57,071 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 70% compared to the average volume of 33,571 call options.

NASDAQ:EBON traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.22. 819,104 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,600,377. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.32 and a 200 day moving average of $7.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Ebang International has a twelve month low of $3.80 and a twelve month high of $14.95.

Get Ebang International alerts:

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Ebang International in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ebang International in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ebang International in the third quarter valued at about $110,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ebang International in the fourth quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ebang International by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 31,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 2,191 shares during the last quarter. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ebang International Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, design, and development of application-specific integrated circuit chips and manufacture of Bitcoin mining machines in China, the United States, Hong Kong, and internationally. It also provides mining machine hosting services that enable customers to operate mining machines remotely, as well as offers routine maintenance services.

Featured Article: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Ebang International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ebang International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.