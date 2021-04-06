Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:EXG)

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EXG) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0616 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd.

EXG traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $9.39. 563,269 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 728,264. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund has a twelve month low of $6.35 and a twelve month high of $9.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.47.

About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

