Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0727 per share on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd.

Shares of ETW traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.40. The company had a trading volume of 288,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,731. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.45. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $7.60 and a 52 week high of $10.46.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

